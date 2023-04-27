Tanzania Man Detained At IGIA For Smuggling Cocaine By Mixing With Alcohol

A Tanzanian passenger was arrested at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for smuggling cocaine by mixing it with liquor in bottles, a customs official said on Thursday. Based on profiling by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), the Tanzanian nationality passenger who arrived from Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, was nabbed by the IGIA customs officials for smuggling narcotics in the national capital.

According to the sources, as soon as the passenger entered the Green Channel (the route followed in passing through customs in an airport by passengers claiming to have no dutiable goods to declare), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers intercepted him, asking whether he was carrying any narcotic substances. Three whisky bottles were found upon searching his luggage. The DRI functionaries suspected the liquid inside the bottles to be unusually viscous, unlike whisky. A K9 squad was brought in, which indicated the presence of narcotic substances. Upon opening the bottles and subjecting them to a test kit, the presence of cocaine was indicated. The passenger has been detained and further Investigation is underway.

This is a new modus operandi to smuggle narcotics dissolved in alcohol, and probably since alcohol evaporates in the open, the dissolved substance (cocaine in this case) could be recovered easily.