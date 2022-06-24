Tapan Deka Appointed As New IB Director; RAW Chief Samant Goel's Tenure Extended By A Year

The Centre has appointed senior IPS officer Tapan Kumar Deka as Director of Intelligence Bureau, replacing Arvind Kumar whose extended tenure ends on June 30. According to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry, Deka, who has been handling the IB's operations wing, takes over as the new chief for two years.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Tapan Kumar Deka, IPS (HP:88), Special Director, Intelligence Bureau as Director, Intelligence Bureau vice Shri Arvinda Kumar, IPS (AM:84), upon completion of his tenure on 30.06.2022, for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the past or until further orders, whichever is earlier, by granting extension in service under the provisions of FR 56(d) and Rule 16 (1A) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958," an official release said.

Deka has spent most of his career in the IB. He was an Additional Director (AD) in Intelligence Bureau when he was promoted to the rank of Special Director in the Operations Wing in June last year.

Samant Goel gets another year as RAW chief

The government has also given a one-year extension to RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) chief Samant Goel, a 1984-batch IPS officer from the Punjab cadre. He had received an extension last year too.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension in service of Samant Kumar Goel, IPS (PB:84) as Secretary, Research & Analysis Wing for a period of one year beyond his present tenure up to June 30, 2023, in relaxation of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958," the order said.

It is pertinent to note that both the appointments come on the back of senior IPS officer Dinkar Gupta being announced as Director-General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by the Personnel Ministry.