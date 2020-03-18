The Debate
'Protect NE Students Facing Racial Discrimination': Tapir Rao Seeks Govt Intervention

General News

BJP leader Tapir Gao urged the central government to issue an advisory against the alleged racial discrimination being faced by the Noth-East people.

BJP

BJP leader Tapir Gao urged the central government to issue an advisory against the alleged racial discrimination being faced by the Northeast community in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Notably, the pandemic has created a lot of panic among people. But amid this, cases of racism and discrimination have also come forward. 

READ | Bengal BJP chief says no harm in drinking cow urine; party MP says time to shun 'unscientific beliefs

The BJP leader raised this issue during the Zero Hour at the Parliament and highlighted incidents of racial discrimination. 

READ | Bihar government notifies stringent regulation to tackle coronavirus

In a series of tweets, the leader also urged Railway Ministry to increase services in the north-eastern states. A tweet reads, "It is the matter of National Security that must be taken into consideration rather than considering economic feasibility in the region for increasing Railway services in the North-Eastern states. I urged the Railway Minister for speeding up the survey and paper works for those approved railway lines so that the construction can be started soon."

READ | 'Stop calling us corona': Northeast students from Punjab plead against racism

Coronavirus Pandemic: 

According to the latest figures available on Wednesday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 150. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

READ | Coronavirus: Anupam Kher makes a 'plea' to his followers with a video message; Watch

