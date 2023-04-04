Karan Kataria, studying at the London School of Economics and Political Science, is the latest victim of Hinduphobia which he revealed he faced at the institution. In a tweet posted on April 2, the Haryana native made the revelation about being disqualified from running for the General Secretary of the LSE Student Union (LSESU) due to his "Hindu identity." Speaking to Republic TV in an exclusive interview, Kataria shared more about the discrimination he faced at the renowned institution.

Karan Kataria details about racism at LSE

When asked on what grounds he was disqualified from the LSESU election, Kataria said, 'There is no transparency pertaining to this subject. On Wednesday, 29th (of March), I received a ruling by the returning officer that there have been many complaints filed against me. There were basically three points in that."

"The first point saying that I am Islamophobic and an extremist. But they can't find any evidence pertaining to that. That ground does not hold good. The third point is that I have coerced students to vote. It mentions I have coerced seven students to vote. Within 14 hours, the returning officers give an explanation to the previous ruling and she says 'you have coerced two students.' From seven, the number drops to two," he added. "This ruling was given without giving me an opportunity of putting up my side, without showing an evidences," Kataria said asserting that the justice system at LSE does not even follow the basic rule of allowing someone to present their argument.

Kataria admitted that there was futile acknowledgment of the discrimination faced by him but the authorities refused to take any concrete action. "Yes, they acknowledged. The student union said 'yes, you were bullied you were harassed but this does not form part of the electoral process. No other candidate has done this against you','' he said.

"So they are just closing their eyes...who will take action against this? They are failing to recognise and punishing the true culprits behind this." When asked about his opinion on what should be done to control the damage, Kataria said, "a fact-finding commission should be set up (to look) into this grave offence of hate crime that has happened and the racism should be investigated."

Notably, former President KR Narayanan and Dr. BR Ambedkar, father of the Indian Constitution, are the most noted Indian alumni of the institution.