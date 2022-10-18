Targeted Killings Continue In J&K, 2 UP Labourers Killed In Grenade Attack In Shopian

Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian saw yet another instance of targeted killings when 2non-local labourers were killed in a grenade attack on Tuesday, October 18.

According to the J&K police, terrorists hurled a grenade in Shopian's Harmen area, injuring two labourers-- Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. The two injured labourers were shifted to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, J&K police tweeted.

#Terrorists lobbed hand grenade in Harmen #Shopian in which two labourers from UP namely Monish Kumar & Ram Sagar, both residents of Kanooj, UP got injured. They were shifted to hospital where they succumbed. Area cordoned off.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 17, 2022

After getting the information, security forces cordoned off the area concerned and a hunt was launched to nab the attackers. During the operation, a hybrid terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who lobbed the grenade, was arrested, ADGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar. The hybrid terrorist has been identified as Bashir Ganie-- a resident of Shopian's Harmen.

Hybrid #terrorist of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Imran Bashir Ganie of Harmen #Shopian who lobbed grenade #arrested by Shopian police. Further #investigation and raids are going on: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/nP8xixR8GG — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 17, 2022

As per the preliminary information, terrorists first hurled a grenade outside the tin shed in which the labourers were sleeping and then fired upon them. Reportedly, the 2 labourers died due to splinter injuries. It is pertinent to mention that this is the third case of targeted killings in three days in J&K's Shopian. Earlier, on Saturday, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday.

Speaking to Republic over the targeted killings in J&K, former J&K DGP SP Vaid said, “It is definitely a challenge for the security forces because labourers are spread all over the Kashmir valley, working on various developmental projects. Protecting labourers is very difficult because security forces cannot be present everywhere."

"This (targeted killing of labourers) is being done with the sole aim of sabotaging the development programmes that the PM Modi government has unleashed in Kashmir; so many AIIMS, IITs, Universities, medical colleges and so much of projects coming up, this is just to sabotage them. These terrorists on the behest of Pakistan want to sabotage that (development projects)," SP Vaid told Republic.

Adding further on the security challenges, the former police officer said, "The security forces will have to cover it through long-range patrols, through various intelligence-based operations. I was told that an encounter was started, that is the way -- to get these people immediately and eliminate them."

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Shopian

On Saturday, a Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was shot in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. According to the sources, the victim succumbed to his injuries after he was shot at by the terrorists outside his residence. The deceased Kashmiri Pandit has been identified as Puran Krishan Bhat. The Kashmiri Pandit received bullet injuries in the terror attack after which he was rushed to the district hospital in Shopian. According to police sources, it has been reported that the terror-outfit Al-Badr is claiming responsibility for the attack.

Soon after the incident, the Indian army along with Jammu and Kashmir police reached the spot and launched an investigation in the matter in order to nab the terrorists behind the attack. Notably, the attack on the civilian was carried out after the security forces neutralised four terrorists in two anti-terror operations.

This incident triggered massive protests in Jammu as migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees came out on the streets and raised anti-Pakistan slogans. The community demanded the transfer of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley. "There is a climate of feat. We get threats every day. We demand the government to relocate us from there (Kashmir) at least till the time the situation gets better," one demonstrator told Republic.