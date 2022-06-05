Targeted Killings In J&K: LG Sinha Assures 'admin Working Diligently, Won't Spare Anyone'

In the wake of the targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, Manoj Sinha issued a statement on Sunday. Addressing a gathering in the region, Sinha assured the people that the administration would do their work very diligently and not spare anyone involved in the killings of the innocents in the region.

'Act of desperation'

Urging the people of J&K to condemn the killings, the Lieutenant General further said, "Jab diya bujhne wala hota hai toh lau tez hojati hai (Before the flame goes out, it flickers the most)... They are desperate, and in this desperation are conducting the attacks. They want to harass the forces, so much so that they end up taking the same root of bloodshed...But, be rest assured that our policies would not allow any such thing."

His statement comes a day after he visited Union Home Ministry in Delhi to take part in the meeting called by Minister Amit Shah, with respect to the valley. In the meeting, which also had in attendance National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, there were discussions on how to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a peaceful Jammu and Kashmir, in the backdrop of the targeted killings.

Sources privy to the developments in the meeting told Republic that the government has made it clear that there would be no cowing down in front of terrorists and has asserted that targeted killings are 'against the idea of India'.

Targeted killings in J&K

In one week, three Hindus have been killed by terrorists in the Union Territory. On the morning of June 2, terrorists killed Vijay Kumar, a bank manager from Rajasthan state, in the southern Kulgam district. Later in the evening, two Hindu migrant workers were shot at in Budgam by two masked gunmen. One among them, identified as Dilkhush from Bihar, died from his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Two days before that, Rajni Bala, a Hindu school teacher, was killed by suspected militants, also in Kulgam. At least 19 civilians have been killed this year in similar targeted attacks in the region. Hundreds of minority Hindus have fled from Indian-administered Kashmir, and many more are preparing to leave after this fresh spate of targeted killings stoked tensions in the disputed Himalayan region.