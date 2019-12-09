The Debate
The Debate
Delhi Congress Leader Tariq Anwar Talks About Anaj Mandi Fire

General News

Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Monday, December 9, reacting to the massive Anaj Mandi fire in Delhi said that he is 'extremely saddened' by the incident

Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Monday, December 9, reacting to the massive Anaj Mandi fire in Delhi on Sunday, said, "I am extremely saddened by the incident." He further said, 'We should wait till the judicial inquiry reports are out. Several people had come from different places to work in the factory. We cannot explain what their families must be going through right now." In one of the worst fire accidents in the city, 43 people were killed after a massive blaze ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi area on Sunday morning.

