Tarn Taran Attack Probe: 4 Locals Who Aided Attackers Detained; RPG Smuggled From Pakistan

In a major lead over the attack on a police station in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, Republic Media Network has learnt that the Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) that was fired on the officers was smuggled in from Pakistan. The Police concluded this from a grenade shell bearing the P-K markings on it.

The attack was carried out at the Sarhali police station at 1 am on December 10 when nine officers including the SHO was present. However, no casualty was reported in the attack.

Four locals detained

Four more people related to the attack, two of which are said to be logistics providers, have been detained. The police, however, have not revealed their identities as the main conspirators are still on the run. Following the RPF firing, the designated Khalistani terror group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) claimed responsibility and even offered to provide legal and financial help to those detained for the crime.

According to Republic Media Network's sources, two of the detained persons provided the bike to the conspirators whereas two are accused are providing them shelter. Punjab Police believes that the conspiracy has links to Pakistan and that the attack was carried out in the bordering district with local support. Shockingly enough, all the four detainees are locals who helped the attackers with geographical inputs of the location and even provided them with information about the escape route near the highway after carrying out the attack.

Notably, the Tarn Taran Police and the Counter Intelligence Wing are also probing the incident with the Mohali attack in consideration. In Mohali, a similar attack involving an RPG was carried out about seven months ago. As of now, 400 mobile numbers are under scanner and as many as 15 suspects have been detained in the case. Investigations revealed that the RPG was fired about 100-150 metres away from the police station and around 30 km from the Indo-Pak border. The police is also said to have recovered RDX from the site. Notably, security has been beefed up across all the police stations in Punjab as intelligence agencies warned that more such attacks may take place.

