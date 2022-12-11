Last Updated:

Tarn Taran Attack Probe: Shells With 'PK' Markings Recovered; Pakistan Role Under Scanner

In the latest in the Tarn Taran attack probe, Republic TV learnt that shells with 'PK' markings have been recovered during the investigation by agencies.

In a significant development in the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Sarhali Police Station in Punjab's Tarn Taran, Republic Media Network learnt that shells with 'PK' markings have been recovered during the Tarn Taran attack probe by Counter Intelligence Wing and Tarn Taran Police. Notably, three vehicles - two bikes and a car are also suspected to have been used by perpetrators in the terror attack. Notably, police are also probing Pakistan's alleged involvement in the terror attack. 

FIR copy accessed

Earlier in the day, Republic TV accessed the FIR copy in connection with the purported terror attack on a police station in Punjab's border district of Tarn Taran. The police officials have registered an FIR against unknown persons under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Section 3 of the Explosives Substance Act.

Notably, Section 307 of IPC has been invoked in this case for attempting to murder nine cops including SHO who was inside the police station at the time of the attack. Section 18 of UAPA has been charged with conspiracy against India while Section 3 of the Explosives Substance Act is charged with endangering life using explosives.

'Only solution is a Khalistani Referendum': Sikhs For Justice

After the banned Khalistani terror outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) claimed the responsibility for the attack, it issued another warning to the Punjab police. In his threat message, SFJ's Gurpatwant Singh Pannun warned that raising the walls of police stations won’t stop RPG attacks and the only solution is a "Khalistani Referendum".

Meanwhile, the involvement of Europe-based gangster Satpreet Satta, an associate of Harvinder Rinda, is also being probed. Notably, Khalistani extremist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda’s name also emerged in the Mohali RPG attack.

As of now, 15 people have been detained by the Tarn Taran police and Counter Intelligence Wing in the RPG attack case. Notably, both Tarn Taran police and Counter Intelligence Wing are carrying out parallel investigations in this case.

Top developments in the Tarn Taran RPG Attack Probe 

  • 400 mobile numbers under police scanner
  • Numbers active before and after the attack being tracked
  • 15 suspects detained 
  • Three vehicles suspected to be used in the attack
  • Launcher of the RPG shell found on the National Highway
  • Attack by a rocket-propelled grenade
  • Attack 30 km from Indo-Pak border
  • Sarhali Police station targeted 
  • Banned Khalistani terror outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) claims responsibility
  • RPG attack at around 1 pm
  • RDX recovered from the site 
  • RPG fired 100-150 metres away from the station
  • Multiple agencies initiate probe
  • Khalistani groups, ISI under the radar 
First Published:
