Tarn Taran Attack: Punjab Police Detains 15; 400 Mobile Numbers Under Scanner

In the latest update on the Tarn Taran terror attack, Republic has accessed the FIR copy in connection with the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the Sarhali Police Station in Punjab. The police have registered an FIR against unknown persons under section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and section 3 of the Explosives Substance Act.

Notably, section 307 of IPC has been invoked in this case for attempting to murder nine cops including SHO who was inside the police station at the time of the attack. Section 18 of UAPA has been charged with conspiracy against India while section 3 of the Explosives Substance Act is charged with endangering life using explosives.

As per the FIR complaint, soon after the attack at the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran, the entire area inside the station was under a thick layer of smoke. The cops found the launcher of the RPG shell on the national highway near the police station, as per the FIR.

As of now, 15 people have been detained by the Tarn Taran police and Counter Intelligence Wing in the RPG attack case. Notably, both Tarn Taran police and Counter Intelligence Wing are carrying out parallel investigations in this case.

400 mobile numbers under scanner

As per latest information, around 400 mobile numbers are under the police's scanner. From the data generated from the mobile towers in a 3-kilometre area near Sarhali PS, police got the details of 400 mobile numbers that were active one hour before and after the attack. These mobiles were active near the police station. As of now, the police are tracking the timing and movements of these numbers as they investigate the mobile data.

#BREAKING| Tarn Taran terror attack: 400 mobile numbers under police's scanner, were active before and after attack.



Tune in- https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/UndOcYfZae — Republic (@republic) December 11, 2022

In addition to this, according to sources, three vehicles - two bikes and a car have been recovered by the police in connection with the RPG attack. These vehicles are suspected to be used in the attack and now police are looking into more details of the same. Sources further informed that police will be grilling gangsters in Punjab's jail who were said to be in touch with Gangster Satpreet Satta, an associate of Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Rinda.

Sikhs For Justice issues another warning

After claiming the responsibility for the terror attack on the police station, the banned Khalistani terror outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has issued a warning to the Punjab police. In his threat message, SFJ's Gurpatwant Singh Pannun warned that raising the walls of police stations won’t stop RPG attacks and the only solution is a "Khalistani Referendum".

Notably, on Saturday, the Khalistani outfit took the responsibility for the attack and warned that it would carry out multiple such attacks will in the coming days.

It is pertinent to mention that the police are probing from all angles and have also apprised Central agencies - National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) of the terror attack.