Tarn Taran RPG Probe Intensifies; Four Arrested, Two Others Detained

At least four people were arrested and two were detained in the Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack case that is being investigated by the Punjab police in Tarn Taran.

As per the information provided by the police, four people have been formally arrested and further two attackers were detained. It is learnt that a few of the arrested people were below the age of 20 years.

Conspiracy planned by Pro-Khalistani activists in Canada and Pakistan

It has been learned the entire conspiracy has been planned by some Pro-Khalistani activists in Canada and Pakistan. A constant probe is underway to find all the details of the attack and the arrested are being questioned to break the entire chain of these networks of these entire elements who are actually involved in this RPG attack. The launcher and the bike through which the RPG was attacked are also under custody.

Earlier, it was reported that the RPG that was fired on the officers was smuggled in from Pakistan. The police concluded this from a grenade shell bearing the P-K markings on it.

The attack took place at the Sarhali police station at 1 am on December 10 when nine officers including the SHO were present. However, no casualty was reported in the attack.

Following the RPF firing, the designated Khalistani terror group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) claimed responsibility and even offered to provide legal and financial help to those detained for the crime.

The Tarn Taran police and the Counter Intelligence Wing are also probing the incident with the Mohali attack in consideration. In Mohali, a similar attack involving an RPG was carried out about seven months ago.