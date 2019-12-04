Tarun Gogoi: Citizenship Bill Is 'unconstitutional', Will Change Social Fabric Of Assam

After the Citizenship Amendment Bill's clearance by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, former Chief Minister of Assam, Tarun Gogoi has called it a "great blow" for the people of Assam while speaking to Republic TV. "It is a great blow to the people of Assam, and the government, the way they want to impose this bill against the wishes of the people of Assam is a clear indication they don't believe in democracy, they don't want to listen to the voices of the people. They want to impose the bill and thereby they want to change the whole social fabric of the state of Assam," said Gogoi.

Condemning the government and calling the bill unconstitutional, he said that the government is going against the principles of the constitution. He added, "On one hand they are talking about the population growth, on the other hand, they are encouraging the Bangladeshi or the foreigners here."

Home Minister Amit Shah had held a series of discussions with Northeastern states over the issue of the introduction of the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). Gogoi raised the question on government, "Once they are determined, then what is the point of having a discussion with these different groups who are opposing it."

On being asked about his stand over the bill, the Congress leader said, "Congress is going to oppose it. Last time also Congress opposed it, that time we were in a better position because of our strength in Rajya Sabha. This time also Congress will fight."

Home Minister's series of meetings over CAB

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah had met representatives from Tripura and Mizoram on November 29 and also on November 30 he held discussions with leaders of political parties, student bodies, and civil society groups of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on the contours of the proposed CAB. According to sources, the Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, and several MPs attended the meetings separately. He held meetings in the wake of strong protests in the Northeast against the CAB. The bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, in order to grant Indian nationality to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians, who come to India due to religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan even if they don't possess proper documents. The CAB is expected to be tabled in both houses of parliament next week.

