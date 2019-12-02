Tarun Gogoi On Adhir Ranjan's 'infiltrator' Remark: 'It Is Upto Him To Clarify'

Refusing to get into any controversy, Assam's former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Monday said that Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'infiltrators' remark against Prime Minister and Home Minister was entirely "his opinion". In conversation with Republic TV, the former Assam Chief Minister said, " I am not getting into any controversy, but this is his (Adhir Ranjan) opinion. One can legally be a migrant. If I go to Bengal, I am a migrant to Bengal, but I am not an illegal migrant. As an Indian citizen, I have the right to go to any state. This is not my job to ask Adhir Ranjan to withdraw his statement."

When asked whether or not he would ask Congress leader Adhir Ranjan to withdraw his statement, the former Assam Chief Minister said, "He is competent enough to respond to the controversy, and it is up to him to respond."

Adhir Ranjan's 'Infiltrator' remark

Earlier on Sunday, Congress MP from West Bengal's Berhampore had called the Prime Minister and Home Minister of India as 'infiltrators'. Objecting the Citizenship Amendment Bill pushed by the BJP government, the Congress leader asserted that India is a country for everybody, including--Hindus and Muslims. Adhir Ranjan said, "India is for everybody. It's for Hindus and Muslims. But they want to show that we will let Hindus live and not Muslims, is India somebody's estate? Everybody has an equal right. (Home Minister) Amit Shah Ji, (PM) Narendra Modiji, you are an infiltrator. Your home is in Gujarat, you came to Delhi, you are a migrant yourself. Legal or illegal, we will know later. In the world, Indians have the largest migrants."

Irked over the remark, the BJP demanded an apology from Chowdhury for making the comments against PM Modi and Amit Shah.

