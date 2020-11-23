Tarun Gogoi Passes Away: Arvind Kejriwal, BS Yediyurappa, Naveen Patnaik Pay Tributes

Following the demise of former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled his death. Kejriwal said that he is “deeply pained” by the sad news while Odisha CM mourned death of a “popular leader”. The chief ministers sent condolences to Gogoi’s family and friends and Patnaik said that the veteran leader will “always be remembered” for his dedication to developing the North East.

Deeply pained by the unfortunate demise of former CM Assam Tarun Gogoi Ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 23, 2020

Saddened about the demise of veteran Congress leader, former Chief Minister of Assam Shri Tarun Gogoi Ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family & followers. Om Shanti. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) November 23, 2020

Deeply saddened to know the passing away of former Chief Minister of Assam, #TarunGogoi. He was very popular leader and will always be remembered for his commitment to the development of North East. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family and followers. RIP — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) November 23, 2020

Following a long battle with COVID-19, the 3-time Assam CM passed away on Monday at 5:34 PM after multi-organ failure at Guwahati Medical College Hospital at the age of 84. Gogoi was diagnosed with COVID-19 in August and tested negative but battled the post-disease complications. He is survived by his wife, Dolly Gogoi, daughter Chandrima Gogoi and son Gaurav Gogoi, the Kalibar Lok Sabha MP. The passing away was announced by Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Fmr CM Tarun Gogoi is no more. He passed away at 5:34 PM. He was on life support. Doctors tried their best," said Sarma.

Gogoi’s long battle with COVID-19

After testing positive for COVID-19 in August, the veteran leader was administered with experimental plasma therapy before testing negative. However, he soon developed post-COVID complications and since November 2, Gogoi was out on non-invasive ventilation at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital. As per reports, his health severely deteriorated on the afternoon of November 21 and was kept on six-hour dialysis on November 22, said Assam Health Minister Sharma.

He also said that Gogoi was flushed with toxins and was not in a position to undergo the same process again. At the time, Several Assam leaders like Himanta Biswa Sarma, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, APCC chief Ripun Bora, CM Sarbananda Sonowal visited the leader, who remained unconscious.

Despite being handed with the responsibility of steering the strife-torn state, Tarun Gogoi served the longest as the Chief Minister of Assam from 2001 until 2016. Just during his first term in the office, Gogoi was met with internal struggles with cabinet colleagues but managed to mark the development of the state from violence to growth.

