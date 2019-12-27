Tarun Gogoi Refutes Kirip Chaliha's Claims; Dares Govt To Come Out With Figures

Reacting to the massive admission by the senior Congress leader Kirip Chaliha, on 'The Debate' with Arnab Goswami, former Chief Minister of the Assam, Tarun Gogoi hit out at his colleague and dared the government to come out with figures. This comes after Congress MP Kirip Chaliha, on Thursday, December 26, said, the state's former CM Hiteswar Saikia had compromised due to political intentions in 1994, thus resulting in increased Bangladeshi infiltration into the state. Chaliha stated that while he did not quit the party, he did oppose the then-CM during the Assam Movement against foreigners.

Congress leader Kirip Chaliha on opposing Hiteshwar Saikia

The comments made by Kirip Chaliha comes amidst the faceoff between BJP and Congress over detention centres in Assam. "I did not quit the party. I opposed him (Hiteshwar Saikia). He was compromising because of political intentions," he said.

Read: Akhil Gogoi remanded to judicial custody for 10 days

Gogoi on Chaliha's claim

Reacting to Chaliha's admission, Gogoi said, "I don't agree with him." The veteran Congress leader further said, "If Congress brought them after that AGP was in power and now BJP is there, why don't they send them back." When asked why he didn't deport them when UPA was in power for 10 years, and he was the Chief Minister for 15 years? Gogoi said that there are no foreigners, however, he further corrected himself to state that there are very few in Assam.

Read: Fmr Assam CM Tarun Gogoi admits ‘We built detention centres'; Any response, Rahul?

"There are no foreigners. I still say. If there are so many foreigners why can't they deport? Sonowal while filing case against IMDT said there are 15 lakhs foreigners. Where are they now? Now he is saying very negligible people will get Citizenship, means the number was very less. According to data, there were 3 lakh D voters and now there are around 1.5 lakhs, so that is the figure as per record," Gogoi said.

Read: Amit Malviya questions Congress over Tarun Gogoi's remark about NRC being his brainchild

Saikia son dares Chaliha

Meanwhile, speaking to Republic TV, son of former Chief Minister Hiteshwar Saikia and leader of Opposition in Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia dared Kirip Chaliha to give evidence to his allegations. "Kirip Chaliha should share the proof with Republic TV and others first if he has any. I don't think it is appropriate to reply now. I'll react once he gives the evidence," Saikia said.

Read: NIA raids residence of RTI activist Akhil Gogoi in Assam