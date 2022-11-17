Task Force Nabs 7 For Allegedly Running Fake Arms Licence Racket In Hyderabad

In a mega crackdown by the Commissioner’s task force team, seven were arrested for allegedly running a fake arms licence racket. The perpetrators used fake seals of licence-issuing officials and forged the signatures to prepare the fake arms licences and procured real weapons.

The police seized a sizeable cache of arms and ammunition including 30 Single Bore Weapons, three double-bore weapons, one revolver, 140 rounds, 34 fake weapon licence books, 29 unused weapons licence books, nine weapon licences which were affixed with fake stamps, six rubber stamps and one unsigned NOC.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand said that the mastermind of the racket Altaf Hussain, a resident of Rajouri district- J&K, came to the city in 2013 for livelihood and joined Grace Management Security Service. Later, he was deployed as Gunman in SIS cash service, West Marredpally. Prior to his employment in the city, he purchased a double-bore gun using a fake arms licence in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir which he had obtained by bribing the local magistrate office.

As he was familiar with the process and licence details, he teamed up with Hafeezuddin, a stamp vendor in Secunderabad and started issuing fake gun licences by indulging in forgery and affixing fake seals. These fake documents have been used to procure real arms. Further, he stepped up the illegal activity and started issuing fake arms licenses and trapped the unemployed youth residing in J&K who tried to make a living as security guards in private security firms. Using the fake All India Licenses (Rajouri-based), weapons were procured from other states by these gullible candidates for Rs 40,000 to 60,000.

This infringement has taken place with the connivance of Venkata Konda Reddy, Regional Manager at Grace Management Security Services, and Srinivas, a xerox shop owner in West Marredpally. The accused used to collect Rs 20,000 from each unemployed youngster and later deploy them in various private security agencies, a serious lapse in the functioning of security firms. Asian Security Services, Nandamuri security & Services, and Grace Management security services engaged security guards, who were in possession of illicit weapons, and deployed them to their clientele which includes VVIPs, jewellery showrooms, agencies engaged for carrying ATM cash and as personal security guards.

“The power of issuing arms licences and renewals is vested with police. This is illegal and a serious threat to public safety. Private security firms must adhere to the Private Security Agency Regulation Act (PSARA) under which the operation of private security agencies is governed. A private security agency cannot hire a guard with a firearms licence and they should also submit an undertaking to this effect. If banks, ATMs, Business establishments, etc want armed guards, they can apply for an arms licence and then hire the armed guards as retainers from the security services,” said the top brass. “We have also alerted other commissionerates and District collectors,'' he added.

Hyderabad CP Anand stated that they will conduct a meeting with all private security agencies and urge them to voluntarily disclose the weapons in their possession. The Hyderabad police also contemplates on issuing retainer licences to private security firms who deploy their guards to commercial establishments, ATMs and other firms.