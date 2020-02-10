Taslima Nasreen Mocks Owaisi Jr's 'temple Development' Demand; Recalls '15-min Statement'

Author Taslima Nasreen took a dig at AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday for seeking renovations for a temple in his constituency, Chandrayangutta. MP of the Telangana Assembly, Owaisi made the appeal to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) during a meet. In 2013, Owaisi had said removing police for fifteen minutes would be enough to balance the 'Hindu-Muslim' ratio. The statement was reiterated in July last year, wherein he claimed that the RSS was still to overcome his statement.

Recalling Owaisi's '15-minute' comment against Hindus, Taslima Nasreen said, "Akbaruddin Owaisi who wanted to kill Hindus if police is removed for 15 minutes, now want Rs 10 crore for the development of Mahankali temple! Is he wearing a mask? Or he has become a better man!"

Owaisi's 'temple development' appeal

On Monday, Telangana CMO shared that Akbaruddin Owaisi demanded the development of Simhavahini Mahamankali Temple in Lal Darwaza, Hyderabad upon his meeting with KCR on Sunday at Pragati Bhavan. Speaking about the temple, Owaisi said, "The Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple has more than a hundred years of history. During the Bonalu, lakhs of people offer prayers here. But the temple complex is situated in a 100 square yards area. Due to the narrow space, it is causing immense problems to lakhs of devotees."

He further added that there is a need to develop the temple and widen it at the cost of Rs 10 Crores. He said, "With the expansion of the temple, people in the vicinity may lose properties. Compensate them by providing 800 square yards of land at Fareed Market, which is under the GHMC. Consider widening and development of the temple as a top priority work. This will be useful to the devotees."

According to an official release, the Telangana Chief Minister has responded positively to Owaisi's request. Reports stated that he has assured to release the funds for the development of Mahankali temple and the Afzalgunj Masjid. Further, it is reported that KCR has instructed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to take the necessary measures for the development. Akbaruddin Owaisi is the younger brother of AIMIM chief and Telangana MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

