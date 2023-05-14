Last Updated:

Taste Of India: US Ambassador & British High Commissioner Relish Vada Pav And Puran Poli

Simran Singh
The US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, and British commissioner Alex Ellis, during their deputation visit to India, tried some Maharashtrian delicacies and flavours from all over the country. Garcetti experienced kokum ka sherbet, vada pav, sago, bharli vangi, and saoji mutton, among other dishes. He finished off his "incredible" meal with sol kadhi and puran poli before declaring, "So my fourth course is going to be a nap."  Ellis tried masala dosa and savouring Maharashtrian street food vada pav, a light meal made of deep-fried potato dumplings encased in a bread bun.

Garcetti took to Twitter to express his excitement and wrapped up his video by asking for suggestions on what to eat in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India, likewise used films to immerse himself in Indian culture. Recently, Ellis asked his Twitter followers for advice on films he should watch to practise his Hindi.

Ellis's tweet  created a buzz among people. Taking to Twitter, he shared a post about enjoying the famous street food vada pav while in Mumbai.

