Tata Group Officially Takes Over Air India; Maharaja Back In Bombay House After 7 Decades

Air India has officially been handed over to the Tata Group on Thursday, January 27. The Finance & Civil Aviation Ministry officials met with Tata Group officials for the formal handover of Air India. This comes after Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran met Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day at the latter's 7 LKM residence.

Speaking of the official handover, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced the same on Twitter and wrote, "It is indeed noteworthy that the disinvestment process of @airindiain has been brought to a successful conclusion in a time-bound manner. This proves the govt’s ability, and the resolve to carry out disinvestment effectively in non-strategic sectors in the future".

It is indeed noteworthy that the disinvestment process of @airindiain has been brought to a successful conclusion in a time-bound manner. This proves the govt’s ability, and the resolve to carry out disinvestment effectively in non-strategic sectors in the future. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) January 27, 2022

He further wished the best to Air India and Tata Group and said, "Best wishes to the new owners. I am confident that the airline will bloom under their wings, and pave the way for a thriving & robust civil aviation industry in India".

On October 8, 2021, after a competitive bidding process, the government had sold Air India to a subsidiary of the Tata Group, Talace Private Limited, for Rs 18,000 crore. It was learned that about Rs 2,700 crores will be paid to the government and the rest will be Air India's debt that the new entity will take.

Tata Group Chairman Calls On PM Modi Ahead Of Formal Takeover Of Air India

Tata Group’s Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekharan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday before the formal takeover of Air India. Tata Group’s formal acquisition of Air India on Thursday also marks the return of "Maharaja" to Bombay House 69 years after it was nationalised. The chairperson of the Board at Tata Sons, who was announced as one of the awardees of Padma Shri on 26 January, met the Prime Minister before Air India’s scheduled takeover on 27 January.

After the handover, three airlines will be operated by the Tata group. The three airlines include Air India, AirAsia India, and Vistara. Air India Express and 50% of Air India SATS is also part of the deal for Air India's purchase by the Tata Group.

Earlier on October 8, speaking of the Tata Group submitting the winning bid for Air India, Ratan Tata had said that J R D Tata, the founder of the airline would have been overjoyed if he were alive today. “On an emotional note, Air India, under the leadership of Mr JRD Tata had, at one time, gained the reputation of being one of the most prestigious airlines in the world,” he said.

(Image: PTI/RepublicWorld)