Tata Power Joins Hands With IIT Delhi For Clean Energy Solutions, Smart Grid Technology

Tata Power on Saturday informed that it has signed a pact with IIT-Delhi to work together on clean energy and other projects that can be transformed from research and development level to pilot stage.

In an official statement, the company said, "Tata Power, one of India’s largest private sector integrated utilities, and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in areas such as smart grid technology, clean energy solutions." "Considering a large number of experts with their excellence in different fields in IIT-Delhi and Tata Power, there is an immense potential to collaborate between academia, research, and domain experts from business with a high transformational impact," it added.

While speaking on the collaboration, V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT-Delhi, said in the statement, “IIT Delhi, a leading research institution in the country, is pleased to sign this MoU with Tata Power. I am hopeful this collaboration will result in the development of new technologies for the energy sector, which would prove helpful in the area of power generation and distribution.”

Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power said, “At Tata Power, our focus has always been around bringing ground-breaking and sustainable technologies in the power sector. We are glad to partner with IIT-Delhi, an Institution of Eminence. We are confident that this collaboration will create a testbed for new age implementable technologies in the energy space leading to strengthening of clean energy ecosystem in the country.”

Tata Power and IIT-D have also agreed to explore a possibility to develop the Tata Power Virtual Centre of Excellence towards complementing and supplementing various technologies, labs, and infrastructure already ingrain at each other’s facilities.

Tata Power re-enacts India's first commercial flight path

Meanwhile, Tata Power along with the JRD Tata Memorial Trust and Indian Women Pilot Association (IWPA) on October 16 re-enacted India's first commercial flight path flown by JRD Tata in 1932. A similar flight was flown from Bhuj to Mumbai. Furthermore, the world's first woman pilot to cross the Atlantic ocean and the Pacific Ocean, Aarohi Pandit was the one who piloted the flight. India's first commercial flight was flown by JRD Tata on October 15, 1932, from Karachi to Mumbai. Piloting Tata Air Services' first-ever flight, he carried mails from Karachi in the single-engine De Havilland Puss Moth Aircraft.

(With PTI Inputs)