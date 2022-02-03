Tata Power To Set Up EV Charging Stations At Apollo Tyres' Vehicle Zones Across India

Tata Power has partnered with Apollo Tyres to deploy electric vehicle charging stations at the latter's commercial and passenger vehicle zones across India.

Tata Power and Apollo Tyres have announced a strategic partnership in this regard, a statement said.

Tata Power has a presence across all the segments of the EV charging ecosystem and has deployed all types of chargers DC 001, AC, Type2, Fast DC chargers up to 50kwh and up to 240kwh chargers for buses.

"We are glad to partner with Apollo Tyres for the deployment of EV charging stations across their commercial & passenger vehicle zones. This partnership reflects our commitment to developing and expanding the electric vehicle ecosystem in the country," Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD of Tata Power, stated.

Based on location, this classification of chargers will support EV charging for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, respectively.

As per the agreement between Apollo Tyres and Tata Power, the latter will set up Charging Stations at 150 branded retail outlets CV and PV Zones of Apollo Tyres initially.

In addition to the customers visiting these tyre retail outlets, the charging stations would also be open for use by the general public as well, throughout the year.

Satish Sharma, President, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Apollo Tyres Ltd said in the statement, "The setting up of EV Charging Infrastructure at our Business Partner's premises strengthens our resolve towards promoting green mobility in the country. With Tata Powers' huge service network, we are assured of the availability of uninterrupted charging infrastructure across locations."

Tata Power has deployed an extensive EV charging infrastructure with over 1000 + EV charging points across 200 different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy and smooth customer experience.

This network of public EV charging stations provides innovative and seamless EV charging experiences for customers across offices, malls, hotels, retail outlets, and places of public access, enabling clean mobility and freedom from range anxiety.

Tata Power EZ Chargers' ecosystem covers the entire value chain of Public chargers, Captive chargers, Bus/ Fleet chargers, and Home chargers.

Tata Power has also developed a robust software platform for customers of EV charging and has released a mobile-based application (Tata Power EZ Charge) to give its consumers a simple and easy charging experience.

The app helps in locating EV charging stations, charging EVs, and making bill payments online, making it one of its kind.

Image: Unsplash