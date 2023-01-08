Tata Sons Chairman Reacts To Air India Pee-gate, Admits 'Response Should've Been Swifter'

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has reacted to Air India Pee Gate incident and said that the episode has been a personal anguish to him and his colleagues at Air India.

In a statement, Chandrasekaran said, "Air India's response should have been much swifter. We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should have been."

"The Tata Group and Air India stand by the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew with full conviction. We will review and repair every process to prevent or address any incidents of such unruly nature," the statement added.

Air India's CEO has also issued an apology over the handling of the incident and said four cabin crew and a pilot have been de-rostered and the alcohol serving policy on flights is being reviewed.

Delhi Police on Saturday arrested 34-year-old accused Shankar Mishra, who allegedly urinated on an elderly citizen in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi last November.

"Just because there's public pressure, don't do this. Go by the law, Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika said after the police sought Mishra's remand for three days for custodial interrogation on the grounds that he was required to be identified by three cabin crew members, two captains and other co-passengers, who were also to be examined.

The court passed the order to send Mishra to judicial remand, noting that his custody was not needed for recording the statements of other witnesses and they can be quizzed in his absence.

A Delhi court sent Mishra to judicial remand for 14 days while rejecting a petition by police for his custody. "Just because there's public pressure, don't do this. Go by the law," Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika said nothing that police remand was not needed for recording the statements of other witnesses and they can be quizzed in his absence.

The accused's lawyer has also moved a bail plea which will be heard on January 11.

Aviation Min assures speedy action over Air India urinating incident

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said speedy action will be taken in the Air India incident.

"Further action will be taken speedily after the completion of the ongoing proceedings," Scindia told reports without elaborating.

An FIR was registered against Mishra on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.