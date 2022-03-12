Tata Steel Foundation, HSBC to distribute e-scooters among health workers in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur, Mar 12 (PTI) Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), in collaboration with HSBC bank, will distribute 565 e-scooters among all 'sahiya sathis', supervisor rank health workers, and selected auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) in mineral-rich Kolhan region of Jharkhand, a senior official of TSF on Saturday said.

It will be done to ease the accessibility of the frontline health workers to remote areas, the official said.

“The initiative is the first of its kind in the country,” he claimed.

The Kolhan division comprises three districts of East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan.

Addressing a virtual press conference here, Chief CSR Officer, Tata Steel, Sourav Roy, said the initiative, with the support of the district administration and the Jharkhand government, was undertaken after they witnessed the problems faced by women health workers to reach out to expectant mothers in remote areas of the region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These health workers were part of the Maternal and Newborn Survival Initiative (MANSI), a Tata Steel Project, implemented in the Kolhan region of Jharkhand on public-private partnership (PPP) mode in 2009.

Of the 565 e-scooters, Roy said, 181 will be distributed among ‘sahiya sathis’ and selected ANMs in Seraikela-Kharswan district on Sunday, 234 in West Singhbhum district, tentatively on March 20 and 150 in East Singhbhum on March 27.

The scooters, which cost Rs 75,000 per unit on road, were sponsored by HSBC Bank, the TSF official said.

All bonafide 'sahiya sathis' and ANMs have sharpened their driving skills during a month-long training.

The keys of the e-scooters with the helmets and other safety apps will be handed over to them at a function on Sunday.

Apart from the individual household of the beneficiaries, Roy said, the charging station for the e-scooters have been set up in all the Sadar Hospitals and nodal points in the region. PTI BS SBN MM MM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)