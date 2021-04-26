Tata Steel Ramps Up Medical Oxygen Production To Combat Shortage Amid COVID Crisis

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and demand for medical oxygen transcending its supply, a host of large private firms- Tata Steel, Reliance Industries Ltd. JSW Steel amongst few others, have stepped forward to provide support. As per reports, COVID-19 patients have been dying due to a lack of oxygen at hospitals in the country. With an intention to combat the shortage of medical oxygen, several private firms have repurposed their factories and set ups to produce and supply medical oxygen to States witnessing its dearth.

Earlier today, Tata Steel announced that they have ramped up their liquid medical oxygen production for the States to avail. According to reports, they have boosted their output, now producing 500 to 600 MTs of requisite oxygen per day. They took to their Twitter handle to enumerate,

In our continued #FightAgainstCovid #TataSteel has increased supplies of Liquid Medical Oxygen to 500-600 tons per day with increased logistics support. We are closely working with GoI and States to augment the availability and save lives. @PMOIndia @TataCompanies — Tata Steel (@TataSteelLtd) April 26, 2021

Tata Group

Tata Group has decided to import 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen via specially chartered flights. Tata Group said in a tweet that the company is putting all efforts to support India’s healthcare infrastructure in times of need.

Apart from this, Tata group subsidiaries like Tata Steel are also responding to the national urgency by diverting oxygen to States. The company is supplying 200-300 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen daily to various State governments and hospitals to meet the rising demand.

Reliance Industries Ltd

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd has changed manufacturing at its Jamnagar oil refineries to produce over 700 tonnes of medical-grade oxygen every day which is supplied free of cost to States severely affected by COVID-19.

The Jamnagar refineries in Gujarat which initially produced 100 tonnes of medical-grade oxygen has now been ramped up to over 700 tonnes. The company plans to further scale its oxygen production capacity to 1,000 tonnes.

JSW Steel

Similarly, JSW Steel is planning to ramp up production and supply 600 tonnes of oxygen per day from its three plants spread across Karnataka (Ballari), Maharashtra (Dolvi), and Tamil Nadu (Salem). The company last week had announced that it is supplying 185 tonnes of oxygen from its Dolvi plant.

JSW Steel’s Deputy Managing Director, Vinod Nowal had a discussion with Karnataka Minister Murugesh R Nirani on the shortage of oxygen in the state and agreed to supply 400 tonnes of oxygen per day to treat COVID-19 patients.