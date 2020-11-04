Tathagata Roy Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest, Calls It 'naked Attack On Freedom Of Press'

Former Governor of Meghalaya & Tripura, Tathagata Roy reacted to the shocking arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, calling it a 'naked attack on the freedom of press'. Condemning the Mumbai Police's blatant manhandling and assault on Arnab Goswami, Tathagata Roy said that he was reminded of the 'dark days' of the Emergency era.

"I was extremely dismayed this morning to watch the TV and see the manner in which Arnab Goswami, the Editor-in-chief of Republic Tv, one of the premier Engish news channels of India was arrested. I can differ with him but is that a reason to manhandle the Editor-in-chief of a TV channel? This reminds me of the dark days of the Emergency of 1975. I have no words to condemn this. This is a naked attack on the freedom of press," said Tathagata Roy EX-Governor of Meghalaya & Tripura.

Arnab arrested

On Wednesday morning, Mumbai Police reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence, barged into his room, assaulted him and then arrested him. The Mumbai Police also manhandled Arnab and as many as 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel were in his building premises. Moreover, the Mumbai Police blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

This comes after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai." Tearing apart the Mumbai Police's ridiculous claim Arnab Goswami stressed that the network sustains only on the blessings of the viewers. Speaking on 'The Debate' on Tuesday, he brought to the viewers' attention a piece of paper that is framed in his office. Mentioning that it showed the first week of television ratings when Republic TV was launched, he recalled that the channel topped the ranking charts then itself.

