Tauktae: All You Need To Know About The First Potential Cyclone Of The Year

The Arabian Sea is likely to see the formation of a cyclonic storm, if such a formation indeed takes shape, then it would be the first cyclonic storm of 2021 and would be named ‘Tauktae’. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) warned that as part of the cyclonic storm, southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu as well as the island of Lakshadweep could receive light to moderate rainfall starting May 13.

Cyclone Tauktate: All you need to know

Why the name ‘Tauktae’?

Across the world, cyclones are named by regional specialized meteorological centers (RSMCs) and Tropical Cyclone Warning Centres (TCWCs) in the regions of their formation. There are six RSMCs in the world, including the IMD, which chose the Burmese word ‘Tauktae’ suggested by Myanmar, which means gecko, a lizard known for its distinctive vocalizations, from a new list of 169 names released by the agency last year.



What is going to happen as a part of the cyclone?

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southeast Arabian sea around May 14 and is likely to move north and northwestward across the Southeast Arabian sea adjoining the Lakshadweep area by May 15, thereafter it is to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea around May 16. It is expected to continue to move north-north westwards for some more time with further intensification, and in the course, areas like Lakshadweep, the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra are likely to be impacted. If it changes its course towards Kutch and South Pakistan, which is also a possibility, then coastal Gujarat will be hit by the cyclone on May 17 or 18.

A low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Arabian Sea around 14th May morning. It may intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over east central Arabian Sea around 16th May.

What are the precautionary measures taken so far?

The IMD, through a tweet, has advised the fishermen along the west coast against heading out to sea, as the side is expected to witness rough conditions and heavy rainfall. Further, those who are already out at sea have been advised to reach the shore by the night of May 12.

Among the states that are on target of the cyclone, which includes Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, there is not much information about the reaction of the governments, except in Gujarat where CM Vijaybhai Rupani has held a meeting and asked the officials of coastal districts in the state to remain alert and take necessary safety measures.

Last year, cyclone Nisarga wreaked havoc across the western coastline.

