A day after he issued an ultimatum to the government, UP cleric Tauqeer Raza doubled down on his threat to start a Jail Bharo Andolan across the country in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network. Maintaining that he didn't give a call for violence, he called upon PM Modi to control the situation prevailing in the country at present. In a veiled reference to the incidents of violence during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti in multiple states, Raza contended that the government was violating the principles of the Constitution.

Tauqeer Raza remarked, "If the PM does not try to control the situation in the country, we will have to run a countrywide Jail Bharo Andolan if our voice will not be heard. I didn't say that we will come on the streets to fight or to attack someone but we will come on the streets to get ourselves arrested. This will be a countrywide agitation."

He added, "At one point in time, the King was blind and deaf and injustice happened in front of him. Mahabharat happened because he was biased towards one side. Today's King (the PM) has come out of the Dhritarashtra mode and should take steps to stop this. He should work in the national interest and move beyond the Hindu-Muslim binary."

In the wake of the Jahangirpuri violence, the cleric claimed, "Is the country running as per the Constitution? Has the Constitution not been taken into your own hands? Has the judiciary not been sidelined? Decisions are not being pronounced on the spot. Is it right to bulldoze someone's property"? He elaborated, "If Hindus are chanting Hanuman Chalisa for mental peace, it is a very good thing and they should do it. But they shouldn't do it to offend others. No religion permits this. If I recite Azaan because I want to disturb the sleep of others or cause difficulties to others, that Azaan won't be accepted".

#LIVE | I never said that we will come out on the streets to fight someone, I said that we will come out with our own consent for an andolan which will be held nationwide: UP cleric Tauqeer Raza on his comments #BookTauqueerhttps://t.co/plGP4ROrh3 pic.twitter.com/7h1cvYI5i5 — Republic (@republic) April 22, 2022

Tauqeer Raza's ultimatum

Addressing a press conference a day earlier, Tauqir Raza warned that Muslims will storm Delhi and start a 'Jail Bharo Andolan' after Eid if the governments in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre did not mend their ways. During the recently concluded UP Assembly polls, Raza extended support to Congress and was photographed with party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and other top leaders. However, the Sonia Gandhi-led party distanced itself from the cleric after facing BJP's ire over the latter's statement hailing the terrorists killed in the Batla House encounter as 'martyrs'.