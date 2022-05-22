Tauqeer Raza Sparks Row By Drawing India-Sri Lanka Comparison; 'on Edge Of Being Bankrupt'

Controversial Uttar Pradesh cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza sparked a fresh row on Sunday after he drew a comparison between India and Sri Lanka, and claimed that the country was on the 'edge of being bankrupt'. Drawing the unfounded conclusion, Raza urged the Centre to work on tackling 'real issues', and not just 'Hindu-Muslim' controversies like the Gyanvapi dispute. He also threatened to start a 'jail-bharo andolan', if the Prime Minister did not meet his delegation.

"Our country is facing a situation like Sri Lanka. We are on the edge of becoming bankrupt. Government should focus on the real issues and not on Hindu-Muslims. We have requested the Prime Minister to meet our delegation. We will do jail-bharo andolan otherwise," threatened Tauqeer Raza.

This is not the first time that the Ittehad-e-Millat Council founder has threatened to start a 'jail-bharo andolan'. Last month, Raza vowed to start 'Mahabharat' if the bulldozer crackdown in Delhi's Jahangirpuri was not stopped. He had issued an ultimatum and warned that Muslims will storm Delhi after Eid if the government, both at the state and Centre, did not mend its ways.

Days later, he cast his aspersions on the judicial system and called the historic Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya-Babri Masjid dispute 'dishonest'. Raza had asserted that if a similar order was passed in the Gyanvapi case, 'we will not tolerate it.' "Time will show what we will do," he threatened.

The cleric is said to be close to the Congress party and its general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Oppn, Congress fearmonger on Sri Lanka crisis

A similar attempt to draw parallels between India and Sri Lanka had been attempted by ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi fearmongered that India's situation was looking a lot like the Island nation and posted a comparison graph with unverified statistics.

Similar statements had been made by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who contended that 'hyper-nationalism' and 'religious majoritarianism' is on the rise in India just like in Sri Lanka.

Distracting people won’t change the facts. India looks a lot like Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/q1dptUyZvM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 18, 2022

The BJP had rebuked these claims and had discussed how Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working towards strengthening the Indian economy post COVID. "If you go by the figures, fiscal deficit, and revenue deficit are under control, GST collections are at an all-time high," BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi had told Republic TV.