Tawang Clash: Mallikarjun Kharge Demands Parliament Rule Change, Rejected; Opp Walks Out

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demanded to the Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on December 19 to make the necessary changes in the rules of procedure in the upper house to make way for the discussion on the attempt of China to intrude into the Indian territory in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

Notably, the opposition’s notice to hold a discussion on the India-China border clash was disallowed due to which they later staged a joint walkout from the Rajya Sabha. Since the India-China conflict in Tawang on December 9, the opposition has been demanding a discussion on the same in the Parliament.

Opposition stages walkout

Kharge, demanding a discussion on the Tawang clash said, “They (China) are encroaching on our land. If we don't discuss this issue then what else should we discuss? We are ready for discussion on this issue in the House.” However as the notice put forward by the opposition wasn’t allowed by the Chairman, they staged a walkout.

The necessary rules stopping the discussion of the India-China LAC issue in the Parliament should be suspended by the Chairman requested Kharge by using his ‘residuary powers’.

Rajnath Singh’s statement on Tawang clash

The opposition parties slammed the central government for not issuing a clarification on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s statement in the Parliament on the issue. "The Defence Minister was not ready for any clarification or discussion. He read out his statement and went. We were told by the Leader of the House and Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman that we would be given a chance for clarification but they did not give it and were not ready to listen to us. This is not good for the country," said the LoP of Rajya Sabha on December 13.

Significantly many members from the opposition have moved an adjournment motion in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the Tawang clash. It’s pertinent to mention an adjournment motion has an aspect of censure against the government and therefore Rajya Sabha is not permitted to make use of this device. When the motion is adopted the house automatically stands adjourned. It’s moved to draw the attention of the house to a recent matter of urgent public importance having serious consequences for the whole country.

Image: Republic / ANI