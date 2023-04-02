Tawang Landslide: Mortal Remains Of Soldier AS Dhagale To Come Home To Maharashtra

The mortal remains of Subedar AS Dhagale, who died in a massive landslide in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh, will be brought to his home state Maharashtra. He got trapped during a sudden landslide while on an operational task in the forward area in Tawang on March 27. The Army has planned a wreath-laying ceremony in Tawang before handing over the mortal remains to the family.

On the early morning of March 27, while on an operational task in the forward area in Tawang sector a team of Indian Army personnel was struck by a sudden massive landslide. The debris were of 6-7 feet size including fallen trees, rock & mud. During the incident while everybody else survived, Sub Dhagale got trapped in the debris.

The mortal remains of Subedar AS Dhagale, who got trapped in the debris following a sudden landslide on March 27 in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, were retrieved yesterday. Sub AS Dhagale belonged to the district Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. He is survived by his wife and two daughters:… pic.twitter.com/rBRkqDRVKk — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

Mortal remains found during search operations

A search operation was launched immediately to locate him. On April 1, at around 10:50 AM after massive search for four days by multiple teams and specialist equipment, Subedar AS Dhagale's body was retrieved from the land slide site. His mortal remains have been moved to the district Hospital, Tawang.

Sub AS Dhagale belonged to district Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. The wreath laying is planned at Tawang before the dispatch of mortal remains to the hometown.

