Tawang Residents Protest Against China's Attempt To Rename Places In Arunachal Pradesh

All Tawang District Students Union (ATDSU) on Thursday protested near Tawang Monastery against China's recent attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh. They also carried out a march against Beijing's action.

"This is the 21st century. For our rights, territory and land, we can give our lives. My message to China is that it cannot see towards India and Arunachal pradesh with bad eyes. India will retaliate strong if China provoked.

Recently, China released names of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh in Chinese characters, Tibetan and Pinyin according to the rules on geographical names issued by the State Council, China’s cabinet, Global Times reported.

On Sunday, China announced the names of 11 places and also gave specific coordinates, including two residential areas, five mountain peaks, two rivers and two other areas. Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs also listed the category of places’ names and their subordinate administrative districts, as per the news report.

India outrightly rejected China's attempt and asserted that Arunachal Pradesh will always be an integral part of India. "We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He further said, “Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality.”

The Global Times reported that this is the third batch of geographical names announced by China in Arunachal Pradesh. The first batch of the standardised names of six places was issued in 2017 and the second batch of 15 places was released in 2021.

In December last year, the Union government said that it has seen reports of China attempting to rename a few places in Arunachal Pradesh “in its own language” and declared that the border state has been and will always be an integral part of India.”