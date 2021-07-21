Tax Forms On Foreign Payments Can Now Be Filed By August 15; CBDT Extends Deadline

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on July 20, Tuesday, has extended the deadline for manual submission of forms 15 CA and 15 CB linked to international remittances until August 15, 2021, providing more relief. Initially, it was designed to help taxpayers who would find it difficult to submit forms through the new e-filing system. Previously, the government had already extended the deadline to July 15, 2021.

The extension comes as a result of technical issues in the portal

The government had already extended the deadline to July 15, but because taxpayers continue to experience issues with the portal, an extension until August 15, has been granted, as per a statement by the CBDT. Authorised dealers are advised to accept such forms till August 15, for the purpose of foreign remittances. A facility will be provided on the new e-filing portal to upload these forms at a later date for the purpose of generation of the Document Identification Number (DIN)," said the statement.

Forms 15CA and 15CB must be filed electronically under the rules of the Income Tax Act of 1961. Before submitting the copy to the authorised dealer for any international remittances, taxpayers have to upload the Form 15CA along with the chartered accountant certificate in Form 15CB, if applicable, on the e-filing portal.

However, since the new e-filing platform went live on June 7, 2021, people all across the country have been facing trouble completing forms and uploading necessary documentation. The Finance Ministry has raised the issue with Infosys, the business in charge of the portal, and has ordered it to resolve the issues as soon as possible. In addition, the central government has announced that the new e-filing portal will be updated later so that taxpayers can submit these documents for the purpose of generating document identification numbers.