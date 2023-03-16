Taxi App Driver Sends Inappropriate Texts To Woman Customer, Company Reacts

A woman who took services of the ride-hailing app ‘Rapido’ reported that she received inappropriate messages on her WhatsApp when she shared her location with the 'captain' (rider).

Taking to Twitter, the enraged woman with username ‘husnpari’ posted the screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with the Rapido driver.

According to the screenshot, the captain told the woman that he had “arrived only after hearing her voice and seeing her DP”, adding that he “would not have come for the pickup otherwise".

Responding to the incident, Bike taxi app Rapido with the Twitter handle ‘Rapido Cares’ stated, "Hi, it is extremely disappointing for us to learn about the captain's lack of professionalism and we are apologetic about the same. This matter will surely be actioned upon on a priority basis. Would you please share your registered mobile number and ride ID via DM?"

“I have also been relentlessly trying to get a response for the past 3 days. Needless to say it is a very urgent issue, I don't see why I am getting such a late response in the first place. cannot DM you though, have tried multiple times the text isn't delivering,” replied the infuriated woman.

Netizens swift to respond

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, several users have commented on the tweets, putting forward the need to have more women operators in such services.

“Disgusting. Having used public transport for a long time, I expect nothing better from cabs and autos. We need more women in the transport ecosystem,” commented a user.

"Rapido is no more safe these days,” commented another.

A third user wrote, "All these apps, be it Amazon or Flipkart, Ola or Uber, which lets strangers know your location can be a problem to many."

"It's so heartbreaking but what's worse is that it's so unsurprising, the way we have to deal with this shit every single day fills me with so much rage," wrote another user.

However, some users also questioned what the 'deleted' part of the conversation was, in the screenshot. Users questioned on who had initiated the conversation in the first place since location would have been shared via the application.