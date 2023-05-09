Taxi Driver Arrested For Stabbing A Youth Near Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan

A 31-year-old taxi driver was arrested for allegedly killing a youth by stabbing him during a quarrel at Sarai Kale Khan in southeast Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Sarai Kale Khan bus stand on Thursday and police were informed at 4.31 pm.

Police rushed to the spot and found out that a quarrel had taken place between some people who lived in the nearby rain basera and a taxi driver, they said.

According to a senior police officer, earlier in the day, three minors and the victim identified as Akash (18) were returning home from Gurudwara Bangla Sahib. On their way back, one of the children’s hands accidentally touched an unknown pedestrian, who started shouting and abusing the child.

A taxi driver, who was passing by the site, intervened in the fight and after some time hit Akash with a wooden stick which he had allegedly taken out from the trunk of the car, following which the victim fell, the officer said.

When Akash’s sister learnt about the incident. She sent her brothers Vikas and Gaurav to the spot, who along with Akash and his three friends went to the taxi driver, resulting in another brawl, the officer said.

That is when the alleged person stabbed Akash with a knife and fled away from the spot, leaving his taxi behind. Meanwhile, Akash was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was declared brought dead, police said.

The CCTV footage of the incident was examined. Other family members of the victim, including some eyewitnesses, also reached the spot. A case was registered based on the statement of the sister of the victim – Mona (32), the officer said.

Ashwani Sharma, the owner of the taxi, a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh, was contacted. He stated that he had given his taxi to one Rupesh Kumar, a resident of Khoda Colony, Pragati Vihar, police said.

Following raids at several places, Kumar was arrested, they added.