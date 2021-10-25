TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu Visits Rashtrapati Bhavan; Demands President's Rule In AP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday met President Ram Nath Kovind and beseeched him to force President's rule in the state to rescue people from the "state-sponsored terrorism and unrestricted drug mafia".

The TDP President along with his party MPs and leaders submitted a detailed memorandum to President Kovind on the rising surpluses of the AP government and the police in the past two and a half years.

Discoursing at a press conference, Naidu said,

We have clearly told the President how AP has turned into a 'dangerous State'. Maniacal rule is going on there. If Article 356 is not invoked now, the AP Mafia Gangs would get emboldened and spread their activities to other states. Then there will be a serious threat to national security and national integration.

Chandrababu Naidu said that President Kovind promised to look into the matter after he was made aware of "total deterioration of law and order, breakdown of constitutional machinery, and uncontrolled drug gangs in AP".

Other states have blamed AP gangs for smuggling drugs: Naidu

"Wherever ganja was being seized in the country, it was being linked to AP mafia. The police of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and other States have blamed AP gangs for smuggling drugs," Naidu lamented.

The TDP Chief urged the President and Centre to order a full-fledged investigation into the AP links with the drug mafia to reveal the truth.

"Ganja, liquor, and drug mafia were posing a serious threat to the health of the AP public. Recently, Rs 21,000 Cr worth 3,000 kg heroin was seized at Mundra port and its import was linked to a firm with Vijayawada address in AP,' a TDP press release said.

The leader of the opposition in the state, Naidu said that in the latest case, it was found that drugs were being exported from Narasapuram in AP to Australia. Chandrababu Naidu stated,

They were seized in Bangalore while being transported wrapped in between laces. The AP rulers have taken total control of the manufacturing, transportation, and distribution of liquor. The brands being sold in AP would not be available nationally and internationally. Left with no choice, the State people were getting liquor from other States.

TDP Chief urges CBI inquiry over vandalism on TDP main office

Chandrababu Naidu urged for a CBI inquiry into the unprecedented attack on TDP offices across the state. He said,

Such serious offenses could be prevented in the future only if the culprits for these series of attacks on the TDP offices and its leader Pattabhi's residence are brought to book. The miscreants attacked TDP offices at Mangalagiri, Visakhapatnam, Hindupur, Anantapur, Nellore, Srikalahasti, and other places.

Naidu spotlights "police's link with AP ruling party"

Criticizing the police 'nexus' with the AP ruling party, Chandrababu Naidu urged the President to call the AP DGP and order an inquiry. Naidu alleged that the DGP had become a part and parcel of unbridled state-sponsored terrorism. He said,

Fabricated cases were filed to make false arrests of all dissenting voices, opposition leaders, and even common citizens. There were no fundamental rights and no freedom of expression guaranteed by Article 19 of the constitution.

Naidu said that a suitable punishment should be given to the AP DGP so that it would act as a deterrent. He expressed his regret, saying,

The TDP was a party that ruled for 22 years in AP and it had 40 years of active participation in the country's democracy. The vandal attacks could be carried out on the TDP office only with the active connivance of the State police. The DGP joined hands with the AP Chief Minister to make one-sided arrests and to create a fear psychosis among all sections of people.

TDP offices attacked

The TDP delegation’s meeting with the President came after its central office in Mangalagiri near Vijayawada was allegedly vandalised by YSR Congress Party workers on October 19.

The attack was allegedly in protest of the TDP spokesperson's remarks against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. TDP leader K Pattabhi Ram's residence at Visakhapatnam was also attacked. Objecting to police notices to former minister Nakka Ananda Babu, Pattabhi Ram had allegedly made some remarks against the Andhra Pradesh CM.

Following the attacks on party offices, Chandrababu Naidu also complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The TDP chief, on October 21, also penned a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the alleged vandalism by YSR Congress Party workers at TDP’s office. He had also alleged that the state was in danger due to the "inactivity" of the ruling YSRCP government.

