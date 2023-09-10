TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu Brought To Government Hospital For Medical Checkup

Former Andhra CM and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was brought to the government hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada in the wee hours of Sunday for a medical checkup, as per sources. Reportedly, Naidu was brought by a team of officials from the Central Investigative Department (CID) to the hospital and will be presented before the magistrate later in the day.

Later he was taken back to to the SIT office after medical, sources said.

Naidu is set to be produced before a special Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Vijayawada, as per the officials.

TDP MP Ravindra Kumar condemns state government

Earlier, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Ravindra Kumar on Saturday condemned the state government and the CID over the delay in producing the former CM before the court even after 20 hours of his arrest.

He also claimed that Naidu’s arrest was a result of a “political vendetta”.

“Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest was illegal. He has been arrested in what appears to be a case of a political vendetta. It's almost more than 20 hours since Chandrababu Naidu was not presented before the Court. Why the CID is not producing him before the court? If they have filed a case and have prepared a charge sheet, why a delay in producing him,” the MP questioned.

“Only 10 percent of the share was from the government in skill development centre rest of the 90 percent funds were from Siemens company,” he said.

Naidu was apprehended by the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) in connection to an alleged Skill Development Corporation scam. A First Information Report (FIR) on the matter was lodged in 2021.

What Naidu said?

TDP chief said that the CID held him without appropriate information and that they also refused to show him the evidence.

Speaking to the media, Naidu said, "I did not commit any malpractice or corruption. CID arrested me without any proper information and I asked them to show the evidence but they refused to show and attached my name to the FIR without my role.”

