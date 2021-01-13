TDP Chief Naidu Burns State Govt's Orders On Farmers; Accuses YSRCP Of Betraying Them

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu participated in Bhogi festival celebrations at Paritala in Krishna district. During the celebration, N Chandrababu Naidu along with other people present at the event also set fire to the orders issued by the state government over Andhra Pradesh farmers. This comes after the TDP chief on Tuesday addressed party coordinators and in-charge of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies through a video conference.

N Chandrababu Naidu blames YSRCP govt's policy for farmer suicide

During his virtual address, the former Chief Minister alleged that cases of farmers and agricultural coolies ending their lives have gone up since the inception of CM Jagan Mohan reddy-led YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party). Holding the state government responsible for the death of over 1,000 farmers, Naidu said that the farmers and agriculture coolies have resorted to the extreme steps during the last one and half years because of the anti-farmer policies of YSRCP government.

Accusing CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of betraying the farmers of the state after coming to power, Naidu said that before the elections, the Chief Minister had made tall promises but after coming to power, failed to fulfil them. Stating that the farmers in Andhra Pradesh have suffered heavy loses due to recurrent vagaries of nature, he said that the farmers have not any top insurance or input subsidy.

TDP chief further said the paddy that was discoloured due to heavy rains was not purchased by the centres and dues of more than Rs 2,700 crore pertaining to purchase of food grain by the government is still pending. Highlighting that the state farmers are being exploited badly, Naidu said that the middlemen are walking away with all the benefits.

