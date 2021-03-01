TDP Claims Naidu's Detention Without Official Reason; 'Jagan Govt Violating Constitution'

Enraged by the "illegal" detention of Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on his way to Chittoor, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) lashed out at the ruling YSRCP government stating that the party has brought 'utter disgrace' to the Indian democracy.

"Ever since the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has come to power, we have seen a pure violation of constitutional machinery and procedures. There is an assault on our systems, looking at the way atrocities are taking place over our leaders in the last few days as the local body polls draw near," said TDP National Spokesperson Deepak Reddy, while speaking to Republic TV on Monday.

Making grave allegations against the YSRCP, Reddy claimed that TDP candidates for municipal council elections were being threatened and forced by goons to withdraw their candidature ahead of polls.

"Our leader (Naidu) wanted to go and protest because people are coming to our candidates' houses, forcing them to sign on blank papers to withdraw their candidature. We wanted to highlight these atrocities and violations," the TDP Spokesperson said.

"Now the TDP President has been detained at the Renigunta airport, and his phone has been seized. His PA and his medical assistant are also snatched by the police. There is no official reason behind his detention. Some of the people in uniform have no tags either. This is a pure attack on the democratic process," Reddy added. "If we cannot go to the public and participate in general elections then where is the democracy?" he asked.

Chandrababu Naidu detained at the airport

The party has claimed that Naidu was illegally detained by the police despite having sought permission from the Election Commission to visit the district. The TDP chief was reportedly visiting Chittoor in light of alleged false cases, kidnappings, and threats to party leaders contesting the Municipal Council polls.

Upon being detained by the police, Naidu took to Twitter to declare that he could not be silenced by the 'fear-driven, state-sponsored vendetta' of the ruling party.

We will not be stopped.

We will not be silenced.

Your fear-driven, state-sponsored vendetta won't stop me from reaching out to my people.

We will not be stopped.

We will not be silenced.

Your fear-driven, state-sponsored vendetta won't stop me from reaching out to my people.

The Opposition party claimed that the ruling YSRCP is misusing its power and position to harass TDP leaders by filing false cases with serious charges against them. The TDP demanded the State Government and ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders to spell out the reasons for denying permission to Chandrababu Naidu to hold dharnas in front of Gandhi statues in Chittoor and Tirupati.

