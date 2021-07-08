TDP MLA Alleges 'violation In Treasury Norms', Demands Audit of State Finance Dept

TDP (Telugu Desam Party) MLA Payyavula Keshav on Thursday accused the Andhra Pradesh finance department of violating the treasury norms. Payyavula Keshav, who also happens to be Andhra Pradesh Assembly Public Accounts Committee Chairman claimed that “payments to the extent of Rs 40,000 crores were made in gross violation of well-regulated accounting rules and procedure.”

The TDP MLA approached Andhra Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and requested him to initiate a CAG audit of the Andhra Pradesh Finance Department for two financial years( 2019-20 and 2020-21). MLA Keshav is one of the top leaders of the Telugu Desam Party, which is the principal opposition party in Andhra Pradesh.

What are the allegations levied by TDP MLA?

In his plea to the Governor, the PAC Chairman wrote, "It has come to my notice that large sums, to the extent of Rs. 40,000 crores have not been accounted for as per the codal provisions. It appears that the said amount is being transferred or withdrawn in gross violation of the Andhra Pradesh Treasury Code. Against this backdrop, gross violations of funds need to be checked on an emergency basis. Else, there may be further increased in violations of established procedures, codes, norms, rules and regulations giving rise to huge scale misappropriation of funds."

"Therefore, it is appealed to Your Excellency to cause a full-fledged Audit of the AP State Finance Department for the financial year 2019-20 & 2020-21 to bring out the irregularities and avoid future risks," he added in his request.

To support his claim, the TDP MLA attached a letter sent by the Principal Accountant General (PAG) to the state Principal Finance Secretary. In the letter, the PAG wrote that it was noticed during the inspection that 10,806 bills involving Rs 41,043.08 crore were drawn under special bill category without any details."

Based on the details enclosed in the letter. Payyavula Keshav demanded a full-fledged CAG-audit and requested Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to initiate a complete inquiry of the state finance department.

(Image: @RGTDP/ Twitter/ PTI)