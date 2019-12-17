TDP Strikes Again With New Protest, Says AP CM Holds Vindictive Attacks On Party Members

TDP Chief and opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu in his latest protest against the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh has accused YSRCP government of holding “vindictive attacks on their party leaders.” As per the routine ritual Chandrababu Naidu has set, a fresh protest was launched against the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, December 17, where the Telugu Desam Party marched towards the state assembly house and held that the YSRCP government is holding “vindictive attacks on their party leaders.”

Naidu and his party members had walked backwards from the fire station in the state secretariat to the Assembly complex in protest of YSR government taking Andhra backwards through “reverse tendering” yesterday, December 16.

Opposition leaders in Andhra Pradesh have set a trend of everyday protests and clashes. TDP today, alleged that their party members were being attacked and killed by the Reddy government. Naidu told media agencies that in the last six months alone, at least 13 of their party workers were killed and 650 workers were attacked

Former CM Naidu further alleged that law and order in the state of Andhra Pradesh has deteriorated. He had accused the YSRCP of taking Andhra backwards because the Reddy leadership had cancelled contracts of TDP-backed firms and instead gave out tenders to lowest bidders, thus saving more than Rs 1600 crores from the state’s treasury.

Naidu had also accused Reddy of killing Amaravati, the state capital, which was worth Rs 2 lakh crores. In the remaining winter session of the parliament, the leaders plan to discuss around 13 bills in the state assembly, pertaining to the setting of separate commissions for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), an amendment to the excise act, the merger of RTC employees with the state government, etc.

“What is going on in the state at present is a Tughlaq government and insane rule. There is no capital for the state and no industrialist is coming forward to invest in the state,” Naidu had told agencies during yesterday’s backward march.

Naidu demanded that the YSR government pay MNREGS pending bills immediately, bring back free sand policy and start Polavaram and Amaravati projects. The government plans to discuss its new excise policy as well. Andhra Pradesh’s state assembly has seen intense debates recently on the gag order against media, the escalating onion prices, farmers’ issues, and the increase of RTC bus fares.

Naidu and his party members were in the news last week when they were stopped by security marshals outside the assembly house and a video was played in the assembly, proving that Naidu and his son hurled abuses at the staff and even called Jagan Mohan reddy ‘unmadi’ (psycho/maniac).

They entered the Assembly through the designated gate 2 yesterday after their reverse march to avoid further controversy with the security marshalls.

(With Inputs from ANI)