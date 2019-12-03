TDP Workers Meet Andhra Governor, Accuse State Police Of Working At The Behest Of YSRCP

Expressing their discontent with the state police, the Telugu Desam Party workers met Andhra Pradesh Governor on Tuesday, alleging that the force is acting against the TDP and behaving like YSRCP workers themselves. According to TDP spokesperson P Anuradha the party workers were attacked despite the police knowing about former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's Amaravati visit. Along with his party leaders, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had planned a 'Chalo Amaravati’ tour to meet the farmers who had donated their land for the capital region and pay a visit to the sites of projects he had initiated as CM. The tour had met with hurdle right at the beginning as his entourage met with protests primarily from farmers' groups, with a protestor even hurling a slipper at Naidu.

Read: YSRCP calls Naidu’s Amaravati tour a publicity stunt after people of Andhra reject TDP

"We complained to the governor about the attitude of the police. The police is saying they are showing no discrimination but their deeds are speaking differently. They are behaving like YSRCP workers rather than like an individual body. They are not following the democratic policies," said P Anuradha.

Tussle between TDP and YSRCP

The YSRCP derided Naidu’s much-publicized Amravati tour and called it ‘antics and theatrics even after the people of the surrounding constituencies have rejected his party outright in the 2019 elections’. YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu accused the former CM of ‘not having anything else to do but raising non-issues and trying to gain political mileage out of it by holding such marches and tours which appears to be attention-seeking syndrome.' The TDP alleged that the police is hostile and has seized the buses used in Chandrababu's Amaravati visit as well as detained the drivers. TDP had previously also written a letter to Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on December 2 alleging that the Andhra Pradesh police is acting at the "behest of ruling YSRCP dispensation and is disrupting the programs of TDP and diluting the security of party president." Earlier in the day, seven persons were injured when supporters of TDP and YSR Congress Party clashed with each other in Srikakulam.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: Telangana : TSRTC workers slam KCR for inaction, seek support

Read: TDP Chief Naidu:YSRCP minister's 'graveyard' remark on Amaravati unpardonable