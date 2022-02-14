Tea Board Proposes To Act As Facilitator For Industry, Replace Old Act With New One

The Tea Board of India has said that some of the provisions of the Tea Act, enacted by the Union government in 1953, has now become redundant, and proposed to replace it with a new one.

In a public notice circulated among stakeholders recently to gather feedback, the board said that the statutory body could act as a facilitator for the benefit of the tea industry rather than exerting control over manufacturers, exporters, brokers and auction organisers

Parliament set to introduce Bill amending Tea Act soon

According to the circular, a new bill, set to be introduced in Parliament, sought to delete the archaic provisions of the Tea Act which have become irrelevant in today's context and put in place new objectives and functions so that the Board can act as a facilitator for optimising the development, promotion and research in the industry.

The legislation, Tea (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2022, also envisaged that all stakeholders including respective associations should be liable to obtain a certificate of registration issued by the board which would be valid for a period of 15 years.

It stated that the Tea Board would maintain a fund, which could be used to meet its various expenses, repay loans and settle liabilities arising out of legal proceedings. The board could raise funds by issue of bonds or debentures or any such instrument or take loan from banks or financial institutions, the circular added.

Stakeholders have been urged to submit their feedback by 9 March 2022. Soon after assuming charge as the chairman of Tea Board, PK Bezboruah had said that the Board should stop policing stakeholders and act for the industry's development.

He had pointed out that the funds received by the Centre are mostly used to pay salaries.