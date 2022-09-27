In a horrific incident, a class 10th student was allegedly beaten to death by a school teacher for committing a minor mistake in an exam. Massive anger erupted over the death of a minor in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district on Monday night. The victim has been identified as Nikhil Dohre, who hailed from the Dalit community.

According to sources, the alleged thrashing took place on September 7 on the school premises by a teacher for committing a mistake in the social science exam.

#BREAKING | Massive anger erupts Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya after a Class 10 student was allegedly thrashed to death by teacher. Tune in - https://t.co/2rijHpLkWV pic.twitter.com/d1TuG4ipzq — Republic (@republic) September 27, 2022

Following the incident, enraged local residents with the Bhim army protested against the injustice and pelted stones at the police vehicles. A clash also broke out between the Bhim army and the police. After the clash, protestors even set fire to the police jeep.

Speaking to media, Auraiya SP Charu Nigam said, “Victim’s father Raju Singh Dohre filed a complaint on September 7 regarding the incident. The incident occurred at Adarsh Inter College in the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh. The Social Science teacher Ashwini Singh has been named as the main accused.”

“Nikhil was undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The concerned teacher contributed to his medical treatment. However, his health deteriorated. On September 24, the victim’s father Raju Dohre registered a case in the Achhalda police station against the teacher for not cooperating in the treatment and for using caste-indicative abusive words,” SP Charu Nigam said.

According to sources, Nikhil died while undergoing treatment due to severe injuries. An FIR has been registered against the accused Ashwini Singh at Acchalda Police station and teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

Auraiya SP Charu Nigam said, “The body has been sent for post-mortem to know the exact cause of the incident. Three teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Further action is in progress."