Teacher Held For 'sexual Harassment' Of High School Student In Telangana

A private school teacher was arrested in Sangareddy for "sexually harassing" a class nine student, police said on Tuesday.

The parents of the minor girl lodged a complaint with the police over the incident on Saturday, following which a case under the POCSO Act was registered and the man was arrested.

He was sent to judicial custody on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a dharna today at the office of District Education Officer (DEO) in Sangareddy town, demanding stern action against the school management.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)