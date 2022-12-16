Teacher Hits Class 5 Girl With Scissors, Throws Her From 1st Floor Of Delhi School

A class 5 student was hit with scissors and flung from the first floor of the school building by her teacher who has subsequently been detained, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

The injured girl is under treatment at the Hindu Rao hospital and is stated to be out of danger, he said.

The teacher employed at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi school has been suspended and investigation has been taken up, a senior civic body official said.

A huge crowd gathered at the school following the incident that took place at the Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi's Model Basti area, they said.

The police reached the spot and brought the situation under control, officials said.

The class teacher, identified as Geeta Deshwal, first hit the girl with scissors and then threw her off from the first floor of the building, a senior police officer said.

The accused has been detained, the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said a case of attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code is being registered on the statement of the eyewitness.

"The student has been admitted to Hindu Rao Hospital. All necessary tests including CT scan has been done. The child is safe and stable and responding well. "The teacher has been detained by police. The MCD has also suspended her with immediate effect. Further investigation is being conducted by the department," a senior MCD official told PTI.