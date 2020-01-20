The Debate
Teacher Passes Away During Mega Human Chain Formation In Bihar

General News

More than 5 crore people came out of their homes in Bihar on Sunday and formed an unbroken human chain "Maanav Shrinkhla"

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

One person died during the mega human chain formation in Bihar on Sunday. District Magistrate Darbhanga, Thiyagrajan SM, has said that a teacher was participating along with school kids during the human chain formation event when he suffered a heart attack, leading to his death.

More than 5 crore people came out of their homes in Bihar on Sunday and formed an unbroken human chain "Maanav Shrinkhla" which was reportedly 18,000 km long after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's call to support his government's efforts towards environment conservation and eradication of social evils.

