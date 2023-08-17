'Teacher Said You'll Own The Sky...': Wing Cdr Vyomika Singh’s Story Of Becoming A Pilot

Wing Cdr Vyomika Singh speaking at the Republic Dialogues - Stree Shakti, Breaking Barriers conference narrated the incident of how she decided to become a pilot and then the subsequent journey of passing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination before being awarded the wings and becoming a Helicopter pilot.

Speaking during the panel discussion, ‘Defending the Boundaries of the Nation’ during the Republic Dialogues conference Vyomika said that her decision to become a pilot has its roots in her name Vyomika. “I was in class sixth when it happened, that Eureka moment. I realised that I want to be a pilot. We were having a class discussion on the meaning of names. My name is Vyomika, Vyom means ‘the sky’. Somebody from the back of the class shouted, ‘so you own the sky, you are Vyomika’,” and from that day onwards her class teacher said that she will own the sky, she said. Vyomika then added, “Since that day I have wanted to be a pilot.”

Journey to becoming a pilot

The advertisements mentioned only unmarried male candidates which came as a setback to the dreams of Vyomika. She said, “I went through the ‘Employment News’, where all the advertisements would come and I was a little disheartened, rather very sad - unmarried male candidates only, then later on when I graduated I did final year in engineering and got to know you can get it through UPSC. Then I applied for the Service Selection Board (SSB).” She was later awarded the 'wings' after successfully passing out the SSB.

“It's a roller coaster of an experience, especially being a helicopter pilot you would take on a variety of roles. I've flown now sea level to Heights of 18,000 feet. I have made decisions of leaving this person and taking this person and then maybe coming back the next day seeing the weather. It's been an excellent experience and I love it,” said Vyomika Singh at the conference of working as a Helicopter pilot.

Wing Cdr Vyomika Singh, an accomplished Helicopter pilot with more than 2,500 flying hours across all varieties of terrain, specialises in high altitude arrays of Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. Wing Commander Vyomika has led numerous massive rescue missions including the most recent one in November 2020 in Arunachal Pradesh in 2021. She has also successfully submitted the mount Manirang Peak at 21,650 feet. As part of the Tri-Services all women mountaineering expedition for her outstanding professionalism and diligence, she was awarded by the chief of Air Staff.