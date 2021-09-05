Teachers' Day: PM Modi, Union Ministers Extend Greetings, Pay Tribute To Dr Radhakrishnan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh on Sunday, 5 September greeted the teaching fraternity on the occasion of Teachers' Day. Extending his good wishes, PM Modi said it was commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in difficult times of COVID-19. The PM paid tributes to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as Teacher's Day.

PM Modi lauds teachers to ensure education journey of students amid COVID-19

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said that the entire teaching fraternity has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds.

On Teachers' Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds. It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in the COVID-19 times. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

"I pay my respects to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished scholarship as well as contributions to our nation," he said in another tweet.

Union Minister Ministers pay tribute to Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi along with an image of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan. His tweet translated to, “great philosopher and ‍ Krishna ‍I bow to the former President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan ji by remembering him on his birth anniversary. On Teacher's Day, I salute our hardworking teachers who have made a remarkable contribution in nation building by enriching the lives of students with the light of education”.

Taking to Twitter, Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, remembered Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and paid homage to the great philosopher-author. He said, “Happy Teacher's Day Celebration With gratitude for the role of teachers in shaping the future of the country, Dr. Krishna, the ideal teacher and philosopher who devoted his life to education. My salutations to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birthday. #TeachersDay2021."



Have a look at soem other Union Minister's tweet on Teachers' Day:

Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh tweetd, “On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, I bow to former President of India, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, who was an intellectual giant and a great educationist.”

Respects to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti.



Be a constant learner.

Each day, every moment.#TeachersDay pic.twitter.com/i8j5u1HygO — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 5, 2021

Remembering the statesman, philosopher, academician & India’s first Vice-President & second President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Ji on his birth anniversary.



A day we celebrate as #TeachersDay across the country. pic.twitter.com/ChwDPNEvKB — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 5, 2021

My tributes to one of India’s most distinguished scholars whose philosophy was grounded in Advaita Vedanta, & Former President of India, Sri #SarvepalliRadhakrishnan on his Birth Anniversary.



Teacher's Day greetings to all the gurus from all walks of life.#HappyTeachersDay2021 pic.twitter.com/cvn7KfADPn — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) September 5, 2021

History behind Teachers' Day in India

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was an Indian scholar, philosopher, and politician who served as the country's first Vice President and second President. Teachers, according to Radhakrishnan, should be the brightest minds in the country. When he became the President of India, several of his students and friends asked him to let them celebrate his birthday, which falls on 5 September. He responded by proposing that instead of celebrating his birthday, 5th September should be recognised as Teachers' Day. In India, his birthday has since been celebrated as Teachers' Day.

