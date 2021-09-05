Teachers' Day: Quotes By Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan That Will Leave You Inspired; Read

Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5 every year to commemorate the unconditional bond between tutors or mentors and their pupils. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first Vice President of India who was also a teacher and a philosopher. Soon after his appointment as India’s President in 1962, Radhakrishnan’s students wanted to mark the day as his birthday. But instead, he said that day should be utilised to honour the contribution of teachers, thereby setting up the tradition of ‘Teachers’ Day.’

Inspiring Quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

"Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if 5 September is observed as Teachers' Day."

"It is not God that is worshipped but the group or authority that claims to speak in His name. Sin becomes disobedience to authority not a violation of integrity."

"Man is a paradoxical being-the constant glory and scandal of this world."

"A life of joy and happiness is possible only on the basis of knowledge and science."

"Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures."

"The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature."

"God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us."

"True religion is a revolutionary force: it is an inveterate enemy of oppression, privilege, and injustice."

"Religion is behaviour and not mere belief."

“The main function of a university is not to grant degrees and diplomas but to develop the university spirit and advance learning. The former is impossible without corporate life, the latter without honours and post-graduate”

“Anubhavavasanameva vidya phalam. The fruit of knowledge, the fruit of vidya is anubhava.”

"Love thy neighbours as thyself because you are your neighbour. It is an illusion that makes you think that your neighbour is someone other than yourself."

“The worst sinner has a future, even as the greatest saint has had a past. No one is so good or bad as he imagines.”

"Teachers should be the best mind in the country."

