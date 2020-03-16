J&K: Teachers Asked To Continue Work Despite Imposition Of Sec 144 CrPC Amid COVID-19

Despite the closure of educational institutions and imposing section 144 CrPC, teachers are arms up against the district administration in Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir. As per the directions issued by the concerned department, both teaching and non-teaching staff here have not only been asked to attend their duties regularly but do bizarre things.

This is what teachers are supposed to do in schools in the absence of students as asked by concerned administration:

Discussion on Academic Planner Formulation of Institutional plan Formation of Teacher Diaries Lesson plan formulation for all subjects Assignments for children up to 31st March and sharing with them (within next two days). Making Child Portfolios of all students Interactions among teachers on different subjects Demos on Science and Math Kits Maintenence of Assured Minimum Facilities

Whether Drinking water/ toilet facility needs any repair

Herbal Garden Maintenance (if any)

School Hygiene

Teaching Learning Equipments: its maintenance

Appliances, lab equipment: their maintenance

Library Books: their maintenance.

And above all, observe precautions against the deadly virus.

All these directions are coming at a time when the entire world is trying best to curb the spread of novel COVID-19, which has consumed thousands of lives so far.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Boys Higher Secondary School, Principal, Abdul Rashid says, "Despite section 144 CrPC in the district, School is closed only for students and open for staff. School staff has been asked to attend duties regularly by the department concerned. The school has the strength of 50 (both teaching and non-teaching staff and by asking staff to come regularly, the government is risking our lives to the deadly virus," said Abdul Rashid.

When contacted, District Development Commissioner Tariq Hussain Ganie said, "There is no need to come to school. I have already ordered the closure of all educational institutions for both students and teachers. Staff is only needed in an utmost emergency. All such precautionary measures are being taken to curb COVID-19."

